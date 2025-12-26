Hyderabad Shocker! Man Sets Wife On Fire In Front Of Children, Also Pushes Daughter Into Flames

Crime (Representational Image) | Crime (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: A shocking incident surfaced from Telangana’s capital Hyderabad, where a man allegedly set his wife on fire in front of their children on Wednesday (December 24). The accused, Venkatesh, also reportedly pushed his daughter into the flames when she tried to save her mother.

Venkatesh’s wife Triveni died, while his daughter survived with minor injuries. According to a report by NDTV, the accused first assaulted his wife, Triveni, in front of the children and then set her ablaze by pouring petrol on her. He fled from the spot after pushing his daughter into the fire.

After hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to Venkatesh’s house. The girl was saved. However, Triveni could not be saved. The couple’s daughter sustained minor injuries. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Panic gripped the area after the incident, which took place in the Nallakunta area of the city.

After receiving the information, the police started an investigation into the matter. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

As per the media report, Venkatesh and Triveni had a love marriage and have two children — a daughter and a son. Venkatesh allegedly used to beat his wife as he developed suspicion about her. Recently, Triveni had gone to her parents’ home as she was unable to bear the harassment and assault by Venkatesh.

The accused then requested his wife to return by promising her that he would not assault her.

Police are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to trace Venkatesh.