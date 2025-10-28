 Hyderabad News: 28-Year-Old Airline Crew Member Dies By Suicide At Rented Flat
HomeIndiaHyderabad News: 28-Year-Old Airline Crew Member Dies By Suicide At Rented Flat

Hyderabad News: 28-Year-Old Airline Crew Member Dies By Suicide At Rented Flat

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
28-Year-Old Airline Crew Member Dies By Suicide At Rented Flat | Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old cabin crew member of a private airline allegedly died by suicide at her rented flat in Rajendranagar here, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was found hanging in her room on October 24 by her flatmate and colleagues after the group had reportedly partied at the apartment earlier, police said.

She was a native of Jammu, and based on a complaint filed by her mother, a case has been registered, a police official said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

