Murdered UPSC Aspirant Stored Private Videos Of 15 Women, Reveals Police Probe

Police investigating the murder of 32-year-old UPSC aspirant Ram Kesh Meena have discovered his hard disk contained private videos of at least 15 women, apparently recorded without their consent. His charred remains were found on 6 October following a massive fire at his Timarpur flat in north Delhi.

The investigation revealed a carefully planned conspiracy. Three weeks after his death, authorities arrested his live-in partner Amrita Chauhan, her ex-boyfriend Sumit Kashyap, and their friend Sandeep Kumar for orchestrating the murder and staging it as an accidental fire.

Amrita confessed she plotted the killing because Ram Kesh had recorded her private videos and refused to delete them despite repeated requests. Retrieving the hard disk was a primary motive for the crime.

On 5 October evening, Sumit and Sandeep allegedly beat Ram Kesh and strangled him to death. They doused his body with oil, ghee, and wine before placing a gas cylinder near his head with the valve open. After stealing two laptops, the hard disk, and other belongings, Sumit ignited the fire and locked the door. The cylinder exploded after they fled.

According to reports, police confirmed finding videos of multiple women on the recovered devices but declined to comment further, citing potential stigma and absence of additional complaints. Recording private visuals without consent is punishable offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act, and privacy laws, with Section 77 specifically addressing voyeurism offences.