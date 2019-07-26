Hyderabad: Medical students shoot TikTok videos inside hospital premises

Hyderabad: The TikTok craze is going strong in India and a recent incident from Hyderabad has put hospital authorities in a fix. In some recent Tik Tok videos, two medical students can be seen crooning and dancing to romantic and filmy tracks in Gandhi Hospital's premises. In some videos, they are even seen wearing medical coats.

"The incident has come to our notice, the students in the TikTok videos are from a private physiotherapy college and they came for medical training to the government hospital," Director Medical Education, Ramesh Reddy, told ANI. Reddy promised to take action against the private hospital.

"We are immediately going to cancel the affiliation of that private college with government hospitals because the students should be responsible and not involve in such kind of irresponsible activities in any hospital. We are also going to issue a show-cause notice to the private physiotherapy college to give an explanation," he added.

This comes days after Municipal officials in Khammam found themselves in trouble after the TikTok videos they allegedly shot in their office went viral on social media and grabbed the attention of people across the state along with their own department officials.