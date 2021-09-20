Hyderabad is turning into drug hub, alleges TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Dope tests, drug challenges, defamation suits have become three Ds in Telangana state as the war of words between Congress and Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) reached new peaks on Monday.

A white challenge thrown to the state minister KTR and former MP Vishveshwar Reddy by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy created a furor in the state as the Congress and TRS took the matter very seriously. The TPCC chief alleged that the state capital Hyderabad was transforming into a drug hub.

The recent incident of molestation of a seven-year-old girl and the subsequent revelations about the drug trafficking in the slums and colonies was highlighted by the opposition leader while challenging the minister to prove his sincerity. Reddy accused the minister of harboring the drug case culprits and challenged the government to contain the occurrences.

The former Congress leader and MP Vishveshwar Reddy came to the gun park as per the challenge but the minister asked the Congress to come forward with Rahul Gandhi if they were to face the white challenge.

Vishveshwar Reddy while terming the ministers' remark as a lame excuse, challenged the BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar and BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay. He suggested Congress prove its sincerity by taking an undertaking cum certificate of drug-free persons in the next elections.

Meanwhile, the TRS also jumped in the fray by filing a defamation suit on the TPCC chief for his recent speech and language in meetings. KTR filed the suits.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 05:45 PM IST