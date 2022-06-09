Hyderabad Gang-Rape: Police will push for 'maximum punishment,' want 5 minors to be tried as adults

Police will push for 'maximum punishment,' want 5 minors to be tried as adults | Screengrab

In the Hyderabad gang-rape of a minor girl, for which 6 people have been arrested, the police will push for the five under-18 accused to be tried as adults so that they do not get an easier sentence on account of being juveniles, reports from NDTV stated.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said the police will seek this in court to ensure "maximum punishment" to the accused.

This has been permitted after a 2015 amendment to the Juvenile Justice Act for those aged 16-18 accused of a "heinous offence".

The teenage girl, who visited a pub here on May 28 for a day-time party, was allegedly raped by five persons, including three juveniles, police had earlier said.

The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) after the suspects had offered to drop her home in the vehicle, they said.

