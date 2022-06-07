Hyderabad gang rape: AIMIM MLA's son named as accused | Screengrab

The minor son of a MLA of the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) has been named as accused in the gangrape of a teen in Hyderabad, reported NDTV.

The city police which is probing the sensational gang-rape of a 17-year old girl at Jubilee Hills here, have filed a petition in a local court seeking seven days custody of a 18-year old, one the accused arrested in the case.

The court after hearing arguments on the custody petition on Tuesday posted the matter for orders for Wednesday.

The police sought custodial interrogation of the accused as part of further investigations into the case including for recreation of scene of offence, sources said.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub here on May 28 for a day-time party, was allegedly raped by five persons, including three juveniles, police had earlier said.

The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) after the suspects had offered to drop her home in the vehicle, they said.

So far, four persons including an 18-year old accused and three children in conflict with law (juveniles) were apprehended in connection with the case.

The 18-year-old accused is presently under judicial custody.

The statement of the girl was also recorded by police before a Magistrate, police sources said.

Amid reports that the accused had cleaned the vehicle, they said the forensic teams have collected good amount of evidence related to the incident.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, after he released a video allegedly relating to the case, police said.

On June 4, the BJP legislator at a press conference, displayed some photographs and a video clip and alleged that it "showed" an AIMIM MLA's son's "involvement" in the case.

Alleging that an AIMIM MLA's son was involved in the gang rape, he had said they have more evidence to prove the connection of the "MLA's son", though, he denied that he revealed the identity of the victim.

An advocate filed a complaint with the Abids police, and accused that the Dubbak MLA released photographs and videos related to the incident to the media that revealed the minor victim's identity.

Based on the complaint, the BJP leader was booked under section 228-A of the IPC, a police official at Abids police station told PTI on Tuesday.

The complainant further said while the investigation is in progress, it shows he (the BJP MLA) is interfering in the administration of justice and character assassination of the victim and it may have caused the minor victim colossal distress and sought to take action against Rao, for releasing the photographs and videos related to the case.

