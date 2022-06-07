Navi Mumbai: AAP demands to start civic hospital in Ghansoli

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded that the civic hospital be constructed in Ghansoli.

The outfit says that the construction of the hospital seems to have been completed and now it should be opened for public services.

According to the party, the hospital should be started before the onset of the monsoon.

“AAP-Navi Mumbai has requested to start the hospital for the citizens of Ghansoli before the onset of monsoon and provide all the medical services to the citizens of Ghansoli related to monsoon disease,” said a party worker.

A delegation of the party met senior civic officials at Ghansoli ward and handed over the letter.

Meanwhile, they warned that they will hold a peaceful protest if the demand is not met and later they would go on a hunger strike.