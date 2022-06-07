e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: AAP demands to start civic hospital in Ghansoli

According to the party, the hospital should be started before the onset of the monsoon

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded that the civic hospital be constructed in Ghansoli.

The outfit says that the construction of the hospital seems to have been completed and now it should be opened for public services.

According to the party, the hospital should be started before the onset of the monsoon.

“AAP-Navi Mumbai has requested to start the hospital for the citizens of Ghansoli before the onset of monsoon and provide all the medical services to the citizens of Ghansoli related to monsoon disease,” said a party worker.

A delegation of the party met senior civic officials at Ghansoli ward and handed over the letter.

Meanwhile, they warned that they will hold a peaceful protest if the demand is not met and later they would go on a hunger strike.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Green activists, builders to work for climate action plan
article-image
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: AAP demands to start civic hospital in Ghansoli

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Mumbra Police summons Nupur Sharma on June 22 over remarks against Prophet

Thane: Mumbra Police summons Nupur Sharma on June 22 over remarks against Prophet

Uttar Pradesh: Right-wing activist Pooja Shakun Pandey booked for seeking ban on namaaz

Uttar Pradesh: Right-wing activist Pooja Shakun Pandey booked for seeking ban on namaaz

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Pune police file charge sheet against ex-IPS officer, cyber expert in...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Pune police file charge sheet against ex-IPS officer, cyber expert in...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 445 new COVID-19 cases in June so far

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 445 new COVID-19 cases in June so far

Navi Mumbai: Special vaccination drive for police personnel

Navi Mumbai: Special vaccination drive for police personnel