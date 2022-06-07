Navi Mumbai: Green activists, builders to work for climate action plan | Pexels

The developers' body has come forward to join hands with Green groups to work on a City Climate Action Plan. The two sides have called for clarity on the policy framework and the government agencies incorporating climate control and the development plans.

The developers' body sought to dispel the impression that the developer community is anti-environment and said most of the projects are now focusing on rainwater harvesting, solar power and waste recycling.

Amid green groups stressing the need to immediately stop the degradation of the environment, realtors have agreed to work with all stakeholders towards a city climate action plan. Participating in a panel discussion on ‘Balancing Development with Environment’, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the two sides called for clarity on the policy framework and the government agencies such as CIDCO and MMRDA incorporating climate control in the development plans.

The programme was organised by NatConnect Foundation, Navi Mumbai First and CREDAI MCHI Youth at Navi Mumbai Merchants Gymkhana in Vashi. NatConnect Foundation director, B N Kumar, recalled that Navi Mumbai as a planned city had made a good beginning 50 years ago, but today the planners seems to have forgotten the original vision by neglecting the need to conserve nature, particularly the mangroves and wetlands. “Eco-sensitive zones have been allotted for infrastructure projects,” he alleged.

Kumar called for accountability of the government officials for the result of the destruction of mangroves and burial of wetlands which is already causing floods in Uran region. Navi Mumbai First president, Rajesh Prajapati sought to dispel the impression that the developer community is anti-environment and said most of the projects are now focusing on rainwater harvesting, solar power and waste recycling.

“We are ready to work with environmental groups on conserving mangroves and wetlands,” said Prajapati, who is also the founder chairman of CREDAI MCHI Raigad. “The impact of neglecting the environment by all project proponents particularly JNPT, NMSEZ and CIDCO is going to be disastrous,” Nandakumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishthan, cautioned.

The widespread encroachment on the eco-sensitive areas such as mudflats and wetlands has not only adversely hit the intertidal waterflow but has also affected the lives and livelihoods of the fishing community, he said.

