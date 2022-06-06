e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Over 900 cyclists participate in Ulwe Cyclothon 2022

In order to encourage people to use bicycles and save the environment, the Ulwe Cyclothon 2022 was organised.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 11:10 PM IST
More than 900 cyclists from Navi Mumbai and other places participated in Ulwe Cyclothon held on World Environment Day on Sunday. The cyclothon was organised by the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex (RTISC) and the Cycling Club of India.

There were four categories and winners were given cash prizes. In order to encourage people to use bicycles and save the environment, the Ulwe Cyclothon 2022 was organised with a punchline: Let's Cycle Towards a Greener World.

There were categories for 3 km, 10km, 15 km and 25 km and it was held at sector 16 A in the Ulwe node. There were separate categories for men and women. The cycling event saw a total of 934 cyclists participating from Navi Mumbai and other places. Pranav Kamble of Pune won the men's 25 km and Ranjita Ghorpade of Kolhapur won the women's 25 km. Both of them received Rs 20,000 cash prize.

