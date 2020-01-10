Hyderabad cop arrested for taking Rs 50,000 cash and liquor bottles as bribe

On Wednesday, a sub-inspector was arrested after he was caught red-handed accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 and two bottles of liquor.
According to NDTV, the accused is Sub Inspector of Jubleehills police station and has been identified as P Sudheer Reddy who has demanded bribe on the instructions of Circle Inspector from a complainant on whom a case was registered.
On a complaint, the anti-graft body laid a trap and caught the SI red-handed. The ACB officials suspect that half of the amount and one liquor bottle was for his superior, the Circle Inspector, who is absconding.
The investigations by ACB revealed that the SI on the direction of his senior demanded Rs 1 lakh as the bribe from a citizen for the bail and to settle the civil case in Lok Adalat. However, on the complaint of that person, ACB laid the trap and caught SI while receiving Rs 50,000 as advance. ACB officials were questioning Sudheer Reddy for further investigations.
