Huzurabad bypoll: KCR-led govt to expedite sops to attract more voters

Hyderabad: Telangana government is keen on expediting bypoll eve sops more to attract the attention of the voters in Huzurabad segment of the erstwhile Karimnagar district. While the Chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's pet concept 'Dalit Bandhu' is being planned from August 16 in Huzurabad segment, the pension of old age is now being given to 57 years age group from next month.

These apart a major incentive in the form of waiving of farm loans to the tune of Rs 50 thousand was announced and resolved in cabinet meeting of the Telangana state on Sunday.

About six lakh farmers would be benefited with the waiver. Similarly, EWS quota in employment would also be implemented in the state for the families whose per annum income is below Rs 8 lakh. These families would get an upper age limit waiver of 5 years too.

The government has decided to send medical officers and teams to the districts where the occurrence of COVID-19 cases is on the rise for the past few days.

The government has taken steps to ensure the establishment of new government medical colleges in seven districts from the next academic year. Similarly, Telangana institute of Medical sciences hospitals would be established in seven places of the state.

Apart from these sops, the chief minister took up a whirlwind trip to Nagarjunasagar on Monday and he reviewed various development activities in that segment. The TRS, ruling party of the state is keen on strengthening its base in all the regions and on Sunday the cabinet has recommended the filling of an MLC post under Governor quota with Padiu Koushik Reddy.