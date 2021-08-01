Telangana: Nagarjuna Sagar dam receives heavy inflows of 5.31 lakh cusecs

HYDERABAD: The water levels in Nagarjuna sagar dam reached 264.85 TMC by Sunday as heavy inflows from upper Srisailam were released to the down stream.

The full water levels in Sagar are 590 feet and till now the levels crossed 575 feet. For the past thirty six hours the water levels increased by 35 TMC and on Friday, the water level reached 232.61 TMC.

The authorities are releasing 36484 cusecs of water from the project, while from the upper stream srisailam is receiving heavy inflows of 5.31 lakh cusecs.

About 4.54 lakh cusecs of water from Srisailam are released to the down stream. About 4.20 lakh cusecs of water from Alamatti, 4.14 lakhs cusecs from Narayanpour, 4.84 lakh cusecs from Jurala, and 58 thousand cusecs from Thungabhadra are released to the downstream projects.

The Nagarjunasagar project CE Srikanth Rao said, water from Sagar would be released to the downstream from 13 August.