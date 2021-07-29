Telangana: High alert on borders after CPI (Maoist) announce ‘Martyrs' Memorial Week’

HYDERABAD: With the CPI Maoists announcing their Martyrs' Memorial Week, police in the erstwhile and present Naxalite zones connecting Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chattisgarh are high on their heels and a high alert is sounded in and around the bastions. The police forces operating particularly in the Abuzmarh area of Chattisgarh suspect the Naxalites may show their presence in Telangana state in particular, as they lost the crucial cadre base after the demise of the state secretary Yapa Narayana alias Haribhusahan in the COVID-19 pandemic. Police in this part of course were silent for the past few months, particularly after the outburst of the pandemic as the Naxalites restricted their movements in the previous strongholds for about one year.

The squads and special action teams operating in the belt have minimised their mobility due to the strict and stringent methods of repression opted by the state government and law enforcement agency. The extremist cadres have dared to cross the borders of Eturnagaram and Chattisagarh on the Telangana Chattisgarh border.

The police patrol however is intensified for the past ten days as the law enforcers opine the Naxalites would launch an offensive act to show their presence on the eve of Martyrs' Memorial Week. Recently the CPI Maoists have lost five to six key cadres of their underground network and three central committee members including Haribhushan, Ganganna and Mohan Rao alias Prakash were lost either in the COVID-19 wave or in encounter with police. There is still information from the police that several cadres of the extremist outfit still languish with COVID-19 and police say that a total of seventy senior cadres caught the infection.

During the present phase, the Naxalites have announced that they would undertake a massive programme to celebrate the martyr memorial week in the previous belts. Telangana could be one of their previous bastions and if the police force movement in this part is taken into consideration the extremists too would throw a challenge to the law enforcers in this part.