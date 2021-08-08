Huzurabad bypoll: BJP's Etela Rajender dares Telangana CM KCR, his minister nephew to contest 'if they have guts'

Hyderabad: Former minister of Telangana and present BJP leader Etela Rajender on Sunday threw a challenge to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his minister nephew T Hareesh Rao to contest against him if they believe in the welfare activities and development works they took up in the state.

"Let the CM or minister Hareesh contest the Huzurabad polls if they have the guts," Etela Rajender dared the TRS supremo in Chelpur village of Jamikunta mandal in Karimnagar district. The BJP leader was vehement in his remarks on the chief minister and his nephew and alleged that the public money is being used for the vested interests of a party. These sops and wooing processes wont bring them the results they seek but they will be counterproductive, Eetela commented. The BJP leader came to the village to take the cadre of TRS into the BJP on the eve of an election which is likely to be slated in the next few weeks.

Huzurabad election has become a challenging task and battle royale for both BJP and TRS, and on Sunday the TRS has also conducted a social media warriors meeting in Siddipet district headquarters.

The political heat in Telangana state seemed active on Sunday as the former IPS officer Dr RS Praveen Kumar has announced his entry into the Bahujan Samaj Party in Nalgonda district headquarters. The announcement was made in a massive public rally and for the first time in the history of BSP, the rally was well attended in Telangana state.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress party is also organising an Adivasi rally in Indravelli forest town on Monday. The rally would be addressed by PCC new president A.Revanth Reddy.