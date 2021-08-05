Telangana: Monoclonal antibody treatment now available in government hospitals

HYDERABAD: The monoclonal antibody treatment which was previously limited to the Corporate hospitals is now being offered even in the government hospitals of Telangana state. The treatment process is now offered for the Covid-19 patients in private hospitals. The government of Telangana after seeing the process unaffordable for the poor and middle class groups has started the method in government hospitals run by the state medical and health department.

The medical and health department till date possesses 500 monoclonal antibody injections and they are being administered through Gandhi and NIMS hospitals.

The monoclonal antibody treatment is usually helping the patients overcome Covid-19 if the treatment is offered in the first week of the virus infection.

If a third wave of the pandemic arrives in the state the monoclonal treatment may become more crucial for treatment in the state. The new method of monoclonal treatment can be useful among patients of Diabetes, hypertension, and other chronic ailments.