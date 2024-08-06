Humanity Shamed! Van Meets With Accident On Ghaziabad-Meerut Expressway, People Collect Milk Even As Driver Dies; Shocking Video Surfaces

In a shameful incident reported from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, a milk tank van that met with an accident was surrounded by people who collected milk from the vehicle even as the driver died in the accident. No one cared to check the driver's condition after the accident and instead people jostled to collect milk from the tank van that met with the accident.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and has led to netizens commenting on the unfortunate video. Netizens and users were shocked to see that people were more interested in collecting milk rather than trying to save the live of the driver.

The accident took place at Ghaziabad's Meerut Expressway on Tuesday when a truck and milk tank van collided. The driver died on the spot due to the impact of the collision.

However, due to the accident, as milk starts leaking from the tank van, the passerby and people nearby collect near the milk tanker and start collecting milk in whatever way they could.

The incident has raised serious questions about ethics and morality. Netizens lamented the sad state of affairs and said that the incident had put humanity to shame.