Pathetic! Man With i-Phone And Karma Tshirt Steals Soft Drinks After Consignment Truck Meets With An Accident In Ghaziabad; Watch Video

Ghaziabad, July 26: In an incident that can only be described as pathetic and shameful, a man with an i-Phone and a message of 'karma' on his tshirt was seen stealing a pack of soft drinks that got scattered on the road after the truck carrying the consignment met with an accident in Ghaziabad's Lal Kuan area.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platfrom X.

In the video, the man wearing a black tshirt with the message, "Karm Karo Kaand Nahin" (Do good actions and not mischief) is seen walking near the spot where the accident took place. He is seen holding a phone pretending as if he is talking.

Then suddenly he picks up a pack of cold drink lying on the road and keeps walking.

He is also called by a person who was recording the entire accident on mobile phone. "Are bhaiyya, cold drink kyun chura ke le jaa rahe ho bhai. Are accident hua hai cold drink toh mat churao," says the man recording the video.

"Oh brother, why are you stealing the cold drink? An accident has taken place, at least don't do away with the accident," the man says. However, his appeal had no impact on the man who shamelessly walked away with the cold drinks.

After the video surfaced, several people commented on the post carrying the video on social media platform X. The reactions ranged from anger to disgust as netizens called out the behaviour of the person seen taking away the cold drinks.

That the man showed absolutely zero concerns for the driver or the vehicle that was involved in the accident and his action of simply picking up a pack of cold drinks and walking away angered netizens to no end. People questioned the character of the person seen stealing the cold drinks and some even demanded Ghaziabad Police to take action against the man seen in the video.