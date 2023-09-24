Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam In Reality! UP Man Gets Wife Married To Her Ex Who Was Thrashed For Entering His House

The woman and her lover are now a married couple |

Lucknow: In an unusual incident that might read like a story straight out of a Bollywood movie, a husband in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district got her wife married to her lover. This happened when the wife's lover from before marriage, a youth from Bihar, was caught inside the house by the woman's in-laws as the youth had reached Deoria to meet the woman who was now married.

Youth reached Deoria to meet married lover

The incident is from Deoria's Bariyarpur Gram Panchayat. Here, a local village youth was married to a girl from Bihar's Gopalganj district in village Bhorey. The marriage was going alright but suddenly on Friday night, the woman's former lover reached Deoria from UP from all the way in Bihar's Gopalganj. While the lover managed to sneak inside the house of the woman, he was soon caught by the family of the woman. In no time, the villagers gathered at the house of the woman.

Youth beaten up

The youth thrashed by the family members and villagers when they found out his presence and the reason why he was inside the house. However, while he was being thrashed by the villagers, the woman pleaded her husband to show mercy on the youth and narrated how she knew the youth and that they had once been lovers.

When the husband learnt about the relation, he is said to have ordered everyone to stop beating the youth. Later, the husband not only convinced his family members but also the villagers to get his wife married to the lover. After they saw reason in his arguments, the family and the villagers gave in and the woman was married to her lover, with the husband ensuring they reached their village safely.