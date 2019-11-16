HRTC starts special bus service via Rohtang tunnel

Kullu: Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will start a special bus service on Sunday via Rohtang tunnel, from North Portal in Lahaul and Spiti district to South Portal in Kullu district near Manali.
Kullu is a famous tourist spot and snow is a major attraction for tourists in the city of Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Uttarakhand have witnessed heavy snowfall over the past a few days.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)