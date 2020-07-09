Guard or Priest? Two different versions on Vikas Dubey's arrest

Six days after a shootout that shocked the nation, notorious gangster Vikas Dubey was finally arrested on Thursday from the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and was caught by the security personnel there.

A shootout in Bihpur Village of Chaubepur area of Kanpur had left 8 police personnel killed which led to serious questions about law-and-order in the state and police complicity in his knowledge about the impending showdown.

It was a big win for the Ujjain Police after they nabbed the gangster who came here claiming he wanted to atone for his sins at the Mahakal Temple.

Even as questions were being raised about the arrest of his two aides, discrepancies started to emerge in the version of how he was caught.

Priest Version

Temple pandit Gopal Singh said that Vikas Dubey had a VIP pass for the temple visit.

He said: “He came into the temple and asked me where to keep his bag and essentials. I guided him and gave him the prasad. He went inside the temple, paid obeisance and while coming out of the temple, he was identified by our security personal in-charge Ruby Yadav.”

“We called Mahakal post-in-charge Vijay Rathore who conducted further interrogation. Vikas Dubey tried to flee but was guarded by security personal"

When asked about the name written on the receipt showed by Vikas Dubey, Gopal said that there was no name on the receipt. It must be pointed out that if Dubey indeed have an online ticket, it would have his name on it.