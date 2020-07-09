UP Police gun down two more aides of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey

After Amar Dubey, a close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Task Force (STF) on Wednesday, the police have their intensified efforts. On Thursday, police have gunned down two more close aides of Dubey in separate encounters.
They two were identified as Prabhat Mishra and Babban Shukla. Mishra was being brought to Kanpur after his arrest in Haryana’s Faridabad. However, he tried to flee from the police custody and was gunned down by the police, reported Hindustan Times. Meanwhile, Shulkla, the gangster’s private gunner, was killed in Etawah after he tried to escape after stealing a car. Both Mishra and Shukla had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on them.
"The cops who were with Prabhat were trying to change the police van's tyre when Prabhat snatched one of the policemen's pistol and tried to escape. He shot at the cops and the policemen retaliated. He was injured in the leg and taken to a hospital where he died due to injuries," an official told NDTV.
For the uninitiated, Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on July 2 late night. Eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the encounter.
Meanwhile, the bounty on the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh.
