How to protect yourself from urban floods? NDMA releases list of do's and dont's - Check here now

There is often not much idea about how one should be prepared and protect yourself when urban floods occurs. As monsoons have already hit many parts of the country, urban floods is bound to happen especially in rural areas. In a bid to protect yourself from situation, National Disaster Management Authority has issued a guide on do's and dont's for urban floods.

The advisory contains a list on how to protect self from urban floods, what to do before and during such situation.

What to do before floods?

Keep drains clean- Do not litter waste, plastic bags, plastic bottles in drains.

Remain safe inside - Try to be at home if high tide and heavy rains occur simultaneously

Be informed/be alert- Listen to radio, watch TV or read newspapers for weather updates and flood warnings

Survival is key - Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival.

Keep your documents and valuables in water-proof bags.

Do not venture into flood water.

Do not spread and/ or believe in rumours.