How to make your LPG cylinders last longer amid coronavirus lockdown

Time was when Swiggy did most of the feeding for us. In these times of COVID 19, suddenly the humble gas range has assumed pride of place. With families under lockdown at home, practically all meals are now being prepared on the gas range. While this definitely leads to lowered expenses (no eating out, minimal ordering in), your gas cylinder or piped gas connection is most likely being utilised way more than earlier.

As doubts prevail about the availability of gas cylinders, here are some tips to ensure your LPG goes a longer way…

Keep it low

Cook on reduced heat at far as possible especially when reheating. Anything beyond the minimal required temperature will be a waste of your resources. Once your liquid boils, reduce the flame. If you are following a recipe, note what temperature it specifies—whether low, medium, or high.

All covered

Ensure your pot or pan covers the flame completely. Flames licking the sides of the vessel are proof that your flame is too high. You need to lower the temperature so that the flame is restricted only to the bottom surface of the vessel.

Shape matters

Flat-bottomed cookware is recommended as this ensures the entire heating surface stays in contact with the flame at all times.

Choose right

If your gas range has burners of different sizes, make sure you choose a burner that is smaller than the cookware you are using. This helps ensure that there is no wastage of heat.