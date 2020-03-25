From lentils to dry fruits: A list of things for your quarantine necessities amid coronavirus outbreak

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi who announced a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, has resulted in panic buying and hoarding of goods. However, there’s no particular reason to worry if you belong to the privileged herd. Unlike the daily wage earners, you are in a position to swipe your card and make a purchase. In that case you can look down for a list of essentials that you might want to stock on to get though these 21 days of quarantine.

What you can stock on

Your basic grocery list should include oil, salt, sugar, tea/coffee, grains (dal, rice), and lentils. These wont perish even after the lockdown.

However, since you will be bored of eating the same food over and over again, buy a few packets of ready-to-make foods including cup noodles like Maggi, pasta, soups, etc.

If you are unable to find any fresh milk, buy tetra packs or milk powder, as substitutes.

Avoid buying wet vegetables that will perish in a day or two. Instead, buy onions, potatoes, ginger, garlic, chillies, coconuts, which will stay fresh even if you don’t have a refrigerator.

If you feel like boosting your immunity, also buy a few packets of dry fruits to snack on every now and then.

If you have kids, stock on biscuits instead of candies and chocolates to keep them full during odd hours.

Other items include ketchup, pickle, papad, and eggs.

Medical needs

Medicines, especially if you’re allergic, diabetic, have blood pressure, cholesterol or asthma. Anything that can save you a trip to the doctor’s clinic is of paramount importance. Other essentials include sanitary napkins, toothpaste, electrolytes and vitamins to keep up your immunity with the changing weather. Besides that you can also buy cleaning agents like detergents, sanitiser, phenyl, handwash, soaps, shampoo etc.

Do not hoard essentials, as there are the elderly and those living alone, who cannot depend on anyone for basic necessities. Stay positive, stay human.