How Navjot Sidhu road rage case unfolded: A timeline

December 27, 1988: Navjot Sidhu and co-accused Rupinder Singh Sandhu, alias Bunny, are in a Maruti Gypsy when they have an altercation with Gurnam Singh, a Patiala resident. The incident takes place near Sheranwala Gate in Patiala, Sidhu’s hometown. Police say Sidhu beat up 65-year-old Gurnam and fled the scene. Gurnam is taken to a hospital where he is declared dead.

In September 1999: A trial court acquits Sidhu and Bunny.

December 2006: The Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Sidhu and Bunny guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sentences them to three years in jail.

2007: Sidhu and Bunny challenge the high court verdict in the Supreme Court, which stays the conviction pending appeal.

2018: The SC holds Sidhu guilty for voluntarily causing hurt to Gurnam, reversing the HC verdict, and acquits Sidhu from culpable homicide not amounting to murder charge. In a verdict on May 15, Sidhu is fined Rs 1,000 under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code. The SC takes into account that the incident was 30 years old, there was no enmity between the accused and deceased and that no weapon was used by the accused.

2018: Gurnam’s family moves the SC with a review petition to treat the offence as more serious than just causing hurt and seeks punishment. Court accepts petition that September.

May 19, 2022: SC awards one-year jail term to Sidhu.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 04:48 PM IST