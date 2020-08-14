Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday became the fourth longest-serving Prime Minister in Indian history, after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh.

However, PM Modi is the first longest-serving Indian prime minister of non-Congress origin, surpassing Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Have you ever wondered - How many days has each non-Congress PM served in India? Well, we have an answer for you. India has had non-Congress PM eight times and the duration they served for is as follows:

Narendra Modi - 2269 days

Atal Bihari Vajpayee – 2,268 days

VP Singh – 343 days

Charan Singh – 170 days

Chandra Shekhar – 223 days

Moraji Desai - 2 years

IK Gujaral - 332 days

Deve Gowda - 324 days

Jawaharlal Nehru remains the longest-serving prime minister of India so far. His tenure lasted for around 17 years, followed by his daughter Indira Gandhi who served two terms of little more 11 years and nearly five years respectively. Dr Manmohan Singh served two consecutive terms of five years each.

Narendra Modi has become the fourth longest-serving prime minister just two days ahead of India's 74th Independence Day. On August 15 he will deliver his seventh Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

(With inputs from ANI)