PM Modi becomes 4th longest-serving PM, Twitter sure he will break Pandit Nehru's record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday became the fourth longest-serving Prime Minister in Indian history, after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh.

However, PM Modi is the first longest-serving Indian prime minister of non-Congress origin, surpassing Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Narendra Modi took oath as the 14th Prime Minister of the country on May 26, 2014. He started with his second innings as the PM again on May 30, 2019.

Many Twitter users congratulated PM Modi for this new record. "Another day, another record,!" wrote one user.

"Our @narendramodi ji becomes longest serving Non-Congress prime minister. Definitely he is going create a record that no one can break in coming days. Congratulations Modi ji (sic)," commented another.

