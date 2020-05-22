How is Junior Nawab Taimur Ali Khan related to Sanjay Gandhi

Taimur Ali Khan has a remarkable gene pool. He is related to the Tagore family through his paternal grandmother Sharmila Tagore. His maternal great-grandfather is Raj Kapoor, one of India’s greatest superstars. His paternal grandfather is Tiger Ali Pataudi, one of the greatest Test captains to lead India. His maternal grandmother Babita was also a trailblazer in her own right, the first of the Kapoor ‘bahus’ to work.

But what’s particularly interesting is Taimur’s connection to the Gandhis. Taimur’s father Saif Ali Khan's first wife Amrita Singh (Sara and Ibrahim’s mother) is Ruksana Sultana’s daughter who became notorious during the Emergency as its glam face.

She was extremely close to Indira Gandhi’s son Sanjay and led the ill-fated forced sterilisation campaigns in Muslim areas of Old Delhi.

An old India Today report noted: “At the forefront of these was a glamorous young socialite and boutique-owner from Delhi, Rukhsana Sultana. Sanjay encouraged her to work in the sensitive "walled city" area of the capital and introduce his family planning programme. Rukhsana took the area by storm and in less than a year had motivated 13,000 vasectomies. How she induced them was another matter. As a direct result of her performance and the resettlement scheme, the people of the area rebelled and ferociously clashed with the police in which scores of residents were killed. A dawn-to-dusk curfew was imposed and it remained in force for several weeks.”