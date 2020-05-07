How Taimur Ali Khan is related to Rabindranath Tagore

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved star-kids and enjoys a massive fan base. At just the age of three, the lad manages to go viral on the internet with his cute antics. 'Chote Nawab' has people trailing around him and also has several fan pages dedicated to him. But, did you know that Taimur Ali Khan is related to Nobel Prize laureate Rabindranath Tagore?

On the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore's 159th birth anniversary, let's look into Tim Tim's gene pool and find out how exactly are they related to each other.

In an interview with IANS, Saif Ali Khan said, "He is a genetic treasure trove, he is. He has got a bit of Rabindranath Tagore, he is a bit of Raj Kapoor, a bit of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, little bit of Bhopal. It's beyond me."

Taimur Ali Khan is the child of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. His paternal grandparents are late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Taimur's grandmother Sharmila is a descendant of Rabindranath Tagore's family. Sharmila Tagore's maternal grandmother Latika was the granddaughter of Dwijendranath Tagore. Dwijendranath is the elder brother of Rabindranath Tagore. He was a philosopher, poet, music composer and a prolific write.

Talking about having the same lineage as the 'Bard of Bengal', Sharmila Tagore had said, "I don’t have that much authority on Tagore but yes I have a wonderful surname. It’s my heritage and it has opened many doors for me. It’s a privilege to be born in such a household. He unfortunately died three years before I was born so I could not have any direct interaction with him. But I have heard great stories from my mother."

Quotes from IANS, PTI.