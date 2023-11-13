'How Can Goddess Lakshmi Have 4 Hands?': SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya's Controversial Remarks During Diwali Sparks Outrage

SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya | Twitter/SwamiPMaurya

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya, known for his outspoken views on Hinduism, has stirred controversy once again with a provocative statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. In the post, Maurya questioned the traditional depiction of Goddess Lakshmi with four hands.

The SP leader, who is a member of the UP legislative council, said that there is a commonality among those born across religions, castes, races, colours and countries; and everyone share the same physical attributes. He questioned that since no child with four hands, eight hands, 10 hands, or more has been born, why was goddess Lakshmi depicted with four hands. He instead urged people to worship and honour their wives on Deepotsav, stating that they are the true goddesses responsible for nurturing, happiness, prosperity, food and family care.

दीपोत्सव के अवसर पर अपनी पत्नी का पूजा व सम्मान करते हुए कहा कि पूरे विश्व के प्रत्येक धर्म, जाति, नस्ल, रंग व देश में पैदा होने वाले बच्चे के दो हाथ, दो पैर, दो कान, दो आंख, दो छिद्रों वाली नाक के साथ एक सिर, पेट व पीठ ही होती है, चार हाथ,आठ हाथ, दस हाथ, बीस हाथ व हजार हाथ वाला… pic.twitter.com/CP5AjKODfq — Swami Prasad Maurya (@SwamiPMaurya) November 12, 2023

The statement mixed reactions, with some expressing support for his perspective, while others criticised him for questioning the Hindu deity. One user put for that one should worship mothers before wives, while another backed him emphasising the significance of respecting and worshiping the living.

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam also reacted on Maurya's remark on goddess Lakshmi, calling UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban the SP leader from speaking. "Swami Prasad Maurya has got piles in his mouth. He needs treatment. I will ask Yogi Adityanath to put a ban on Maurya speaking," Krishnam told ANI.

#WATCH | On SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya's statement on Sanatan Dharma, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "Swami Prasad Maurya has got piles in his mouth. He needs treatment. I will ask Yogi Adityanath to put a ban on Maurya speaking." pic.twitter.com/Fna22DEdcO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2023

Maurya's history of making controversial remarks

Maurya has a history of making controversial statements, including remarks on Lord Ram and Ramcharitmanas, which have previously sparked widespread criticism and debate. In August, he labelled Hinduism as “deceitful” and “a hoax”, sparking widespread condemnation.

ब्राह्मणवाद की जड़े बहुत गहरी है और सारी विषमता का कारण भी ब्राह्मणवाद ही है। हिंदू नाम का कोई धर्म है ही नहीं, हिंदू धर्म केवल धोखा है। सही मायने में जो ब्राह्मण धर्म है, उसी ब्राह्मण धर्म को हिंदू धर्म कहकर के इस देश के दलितों, आदिवासियों, पिछड़ों को अपने धर्म के मकड़जाल में… pic.twitter.com/351EJeSBlY — Swami Prasad Maurya (@SwamiPMaurya) August 27, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)