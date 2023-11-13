 'How Can Goddess Lakshmi Have 4 Hands?': SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya's Controversial Remarks During Diwali Sparks Outrage
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'How Can Goddess Lakshmi Have 4 Hands?': SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya's Controversial Remarks During Diwali Sparks Outrage

'How Can Goddess Lakshmi Have 4 Hands?': SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya's Controversial Remarks During Diwali Sparks Outrage

The SP leader urged people to worship and honour their wives on Deepotsav, stating that they are the true goddesses responsible for nurturing, happiness, prosperity, food and family care.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya | Twitter/SwamiPMaurya

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya, known for his outspoken views on Hinduism, has stirred controversy once again with a provocative statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. In the post, Maurya questioned the traditional depiction of Goddess Lakshmi with four hands.

The SP leader, who is a member of the UP legislative council, said that there is a commonality among those born across religions, castes, races, colours and countries; and everyone share the same physical attributes. He questioned that since no child with four hands, eight hands, 10 hands, or more has been born, why was goddess Lakshmi depicted with four hands. He instead urged people to worship and honour their wives on Deepotsav, stating that they are the true goddesses responsible for nurturing, happiness, prosperity, food and family care.

The statement mixed reactions, with some expressing support for his perspective, while others criticised him for questioning the Hindu deity. One user put for that one should worship mothers before wives, while another backed him emphasising the significance of respecting and worshiping the living.

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam also reacted on Maurya's remark on goddess Lakshmi, calling UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban the SP leader from speaking. "Swami Prasad Maurya has got piles in his mouth. He needs treatment. I will ask Yogi Adityanath to put a ban on Maurya speaking," Krishnam told ANI.

Maurya's history of making controversial remarks

Maurya has a history of making controversial statements, including remarks on Lord Ram and Ramcharitmanas, which have previously sparked widespread criticism and debate. In August, he labelled Hinduism as “deceitful” and “a hoax”, sparking widespread condemnation.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Shoe Hurled On SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Ink Thrown On BJP’s Dara Chauhan...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'How Can Goddess Lakshmi Have 4 Hands?': SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya's Controversial Remarks...

'How Can Goddess Lakshmi Have 4 Hands?': SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya's Controversial Remarks...

CBI Seeks Delhi's LG Nod To Investigate Extortion Charges Against Jailed AAP Leader Satyendar Jain

CBI Seeks Delhi's LG Nod To Investigate Extortion Charges Against Jailed AAP Leader Satyendar Jain

Children's Day 2023: Why Do We Celebrate 'Bal Diwas'; History, Significance, And Celebrations

Children's Day 2023: Why Do We Celebrate 'Bal Diwas'; History, Significance, And Celebrations

Hyderabad: 50 People Sustain Eye Injuries During Diwali Celebrations

Hyderabad: 50 People Sustain Eye Injuries During Diwali Celebrations

Video: Ghaziabad Youth Dies Of Excessive Bleeding After His Friends Shoot Firecrackers At Him Using...

Video: Ghaziabad Youth Dies Of Excessive Bleeding After His Friends Shoot Firecrackers At Him Using...