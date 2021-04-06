How Bombay High Court plans to keep virus at bay

STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai

In a bid to 'break the chain' of the rising numbers of Covid cases in the city and the state, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday decided to remain shut for two more days in the week beginning April 12.

The HC has also decided to hear cases in a hybrid manner i.e. both virtually and physically.

As per the latest development, the HC administration has decided to keep the court shut even on April 15 and 16, which were otherwise working days.

Notably, the HC was to remain shut on April 12, 13 and 14 — the designated days for court holidays in view of Gudhi Padwa and Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary. However, it decided to extend its holidays further, to April 15 and 16 (Thursday and Friday).

According to the administration, the decision has been taken to reduce public footfall on the court premises and thereby cut the risk of mass spreading of the virus. Apart from this, Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and the administration have decided that six division benches (including that of the CJ) would hear matters both virtually and physically.

However, six single judges, dealing with bail applications, would continue

to preside over physical hearings.