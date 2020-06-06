Hospital struggles with patients after Delhi govt asks them to stop Covid testing: Report

As the coronavirus cases surge in Delhi, complaints regarding lack of facilities of COVID-19 patients are beginning to surface, hinting at a medical crisis of sort in India's national capital. On Saturday, certain reports also suggested doctors are struggling to deal with patients since the Delhi government has asked them to admit patients without conducting COVID-19 test first.

According to a report by Indian Express, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital received an order on June 3, which asks the hospital to stop testing patients for coronavirus. The hospital received the order for allegedly flouting ICMR guidelines. Following this, on the same day, the Delhi government announced the hospital, which has a capacity of 675 beds, will have to reserve 80 per cent of its beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

And since then, hospital management says it is struggling to manage the inflow of patients. Apparently, several chemotherapy sessions had to be put on hold, a breast cancer surgery was delayed and there was a late night scramble at the emergency ward to treat a 12-year-old. The said boy, allegedly was showing Covid symptoms and had diabetes, and with testing banned, the staff created a separate space for the boy.