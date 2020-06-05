Coronavirus in Delhi: Govt issues notice to 8 labs for testing asymptomatic patients; COVID-19 recovery rate falls

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government has issued a show-cause notice to eight laboratories for testing a large number of asymptomatic patients and delaying COVID-19 test results. This is against the protocol of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said the Govt and added that they won't be sending them samples for testing until further orders, reported NDTV.

The notice read, “By reviewing the data submitted by you in the ICMR portal and the H&FW [Health and Family Welfare] department, it has been observed that a large number of asymptomatic patients were tested without following the ICMR protocol on May 30 and 31.”

According to the NDTV report, Out of the eight laboratories, seven are private labs and the remaining one is the prominent government laboratory NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control). However, all the laboratories have refuted the allegations.

Responding to the Govt's notice, NCDC said the ICMR protocol applies to a collection center where individuals can get tested. The lab said that it does not collect samples, they are sent to them in batches by various state governments.