Horrifying! Over 2,000 bodies found within 1,140 kms on banks of River Ganga in Uttar Pradesh

People living near the banks of the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh have been witnessing the ghastly sight of dead bodies washing up on the ghats of the river.

Over 2,000 bodies were found in 1,140 kms on the bank of River Ganga which is spread across several districts in Uttar Pradesh, reported Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar.

Ganga flows across 1,140 kms in UP and then enters Bihar.

As per the report, 350 bodies were found buried near Mahadevi Ganga Ghat in Kannauj. Sources said that the administration is covering up the bodies by putting soil on them.