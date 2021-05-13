Bodies found buried in sand near Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, district administration orders inquiry

Days after bodies were found floating in the Ganga river in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, reports have now emerged of multiple bodies found buried in the sand along the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district.
Several bodies were reportedly seen buried in the sand near the riverbank in Unnao. Incidentally, most of the bodies were wrapped in a saffron cloth.
However, there has been no confirmation yet if these bodies are of COVID-19 patients. The district administration said that inquiry will be carried out in the matter.
"Our team has found buried bodies in an area far from the river. Search being conducted for more bodies in other areas. I've asked the team to carry out an inquiry. Action will be taken accordingly," District Magistrate told news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, there is panic among the locals after it was found that bodies were being buried in the sand on the banks of the river.
Over the last two days, horrific scenes of dead bodies floating in the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur and Bihar's Buxar caused panic among locals who feared that the bodies were of deceased COVID patients.
According to Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, 71 bodies were taken out from the river in Buxar district and their last rites performed and a net has been placed in the Ganga in Ranighat, bordering UP and Bihar, to stop any similar incident from happening again.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
