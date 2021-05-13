Bodies found buried in sand near Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, district administration orders inquiry

Days after bodies were found floating in the Ganga river in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, reports have now emerged of multiple bodies found buried in the sand along the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district.

Several bodies were reportedly seen buried in the sand near the riverbank in Unnao. Incidentally, most of the bodies were wrapped in a saffron cloth.

However, there has been no confirmation yet if these bodies are of COVID-19 patients. The district administration said that inquiry will be carried out in the matter.

"Our team has found buried bodies in an area far from the river. Search being conducted for more bodies in other areas. I've asked the team to carry out an inquiry. Action will be taken accordingly," District Magistrate told news agency ANI.