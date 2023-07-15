Home Minister Amit Shah Likely To Visit West Bengal In August

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the national capital to inform him about the poll related violence in West Bengal, Majumdar on Saturday after returning to Kolkata stated that Shah is likely to visit Bengal in August.

"Amitji is himself monitoring the violence that is going on in Bengal. He wants peace to return and no deaths should happen from any political party. He will visit Bengal in August," said Majumdar.

Amit Shah is himself monitoring Bengal violence

Majumdar also mentioned that since the central forces are still deployed in the state as per the orders of Calcutta High Court to contain violence, otherwise the incidents of violence would have been more.

It is pertinent to mention that this will be the third visit of Shah in Bengal. Earlier, he had visited this state and had set a target of winning at least 35 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll in 2024. Shah also visited Bengal and took part in the birth anniversary celebration of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Political slugfest over violence

Taking potshots at Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee's question that whether Majumdar will inform about those who died from TMC to the Union Home Minister, Majumdar added, "I have given the list along with the deaths that happened in the state from all party. If Abhishek Banerjee wants he can get in touch with me and I will send him the list."

On Friday after meeting the injured TMC workers of Nandigram at SSKM hospital in Kolkata, Banerjee had questioned whether BJP's list of deceased people's that was given to the Union Home Minister have the names of those who have died from TMC.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Saumitra Khan had written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting him to disqualify Abhishek Banerjee's MP post for 'disrespecting' judiciary.

