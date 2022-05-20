Hoax bomb call causes panic at Bengaluru International airport

The security apparatus at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru went into a tizzy in the wee hours of Friday following a hoax call about the presence of a bomb.

According to police, the airport police control room received a call at about 3.45 AM resulting in a vigorous drill for the security personnel deployed there.

After about three and half hours of search, the officials concluded that it was a hoax call.

"We are still working on the info but it seems it was a hoax call," a police official told PTI.

The police have launched an investigation to find out the caller

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:15 AM IST