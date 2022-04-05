e-Paper Get App
HM Amit Shah introduces Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022 in Rajya sabha for consideration and approval

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill provides for a unified municipal corporation of Delhi by subsuming the existing three corporations where the BJP is in power since 2012.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

File PIC | (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)
The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022 has been introduced to the Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah, reported DD News

Earlier, the Union Cabinet gave its nod to present a bill for the unification of three municipal corporations in Delhi, "The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022".

Earlier, Lok Sabha passed a bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources, Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill provides for a unified municipal corporation of Delhi by subsuming the existing three corporations where the BJP is in power since 2012. The BJP was also in power from 2007 to 2012 in the erstwhile unified MCD.

The erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into three municipal corporations - South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in 2011.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 04:20 PM IST