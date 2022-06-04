Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter in J&K's Anantnag

Photo: PTI/ Representative Image

A self-styled leader of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was killed while three soldiers and a civilian were injured in an overnight encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The police further rcoevred incriminating materials including arms and ammunition and one AK 47 rifle.

"Terrorist Commander of proscribed #terror outfit HM Nisar Khanday killed. #Incriminating materials, #arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle recovered. #Operation in progress," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The encounter began on Friday evening in the Rishipora area of Anantnag, a police spokesman said.

He said three soldiers and a civilian sustained injuries in the early exchange of firing with the terrorists.

"All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 base hospital Srinagar for treatment and are stated to be stable," the spokesman said.

