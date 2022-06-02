 
Jammu and Kashmir: Three soldiers injured in blast in Shopian

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 08:16 AM IST
Three soldiers injured in blast in J-K's Shopian | Pexels (Representational Image)

Three soldiers were injured in a blast inside their "private hired" vehicle in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

"A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital," Kumar said on Twitter.

The nature and the source of the blast -- whether it was due to a grenade or already planted IED inside the vehicle or malfunctioning of battery -- is being investigated, he said.

