Congress disintegrating due to dynastic leadership: Amit Shah

Hitting the Assembly election campaign trail in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claimed the Congress was disintegrating across India due to dynastic leadership. He attacked the Congress-DMK alliance saying they were promoting dynasty, indulging in corruption and were incapable of thinking about the nation’s development.

Addressing a public meeting in Karaikal, a region in Puducherry, he accused the erstwhile Narayanasamy Government of having indulged in rampant corruption. “He (ex-CM) served the Gandhi family instead of working for the Puducherry people, Shah said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a similar charge during his recent visit to the UT.

The Home Minister claimed Modi had sanctioned over 115 schemes for Puducherry since 2014 but Narayanasamy indulged in petty politics over it.

In the evening, at an election meeting in Villupuram in North Tamil Nadu, he urged the electorate to choose between the BJP-AIADMK alliance for developing the State and the dynastic rule of the Congress-DMK. He also touched upon how India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan after the Pulwama and Uri attacks. The NDA, he said, was committed to protecting the country whereas the Congress and DMK were incapable of thinking about progress.