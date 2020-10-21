History-sheeter, Tulu actor Surendra Bantwal stabbed to death in Karnataka

History-sheeter Surendra Bantwal, who had acted in a few Tulu movies, was stabbed to death in his apartment at Bantwal town in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, police said.

Bantwal was murdered in broad daylight at his apartment in BC Road. The local police, after being alerted about the incident, reached the spot and began investigating the case.

According to police, some unknown assailants attacked him.

The reason behind the killing is not known. However, several reports that made rounds suggested that his death was over financial issues.

Police have registered a case of murder.

Bantwal was into money lending business also, police sources said.

About two-and-half-years ago, Bantwal was arrested after a video clip showing him holding a sword and threatening a few political activists in Bantwal, had gone viral.

