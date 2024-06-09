HISTORIC! Narendra Modi Takes Oath As Prime Minister Of India For 3rd Time In A Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for the 3rd time as the Prime Minister of India on June 9 | DD News

New Delhi, June 9: Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time after the BJP led NDA won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. President Draupadi Murmu administered the oath to PM Modi.

Narendra Modi became only the second Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to take oath as the PM for three consecutive times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself won the Varanasi Lok Sabha sear for the 3rd time in a row.

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda also took oath as Union cabinet ministers during the oath taking ceremony.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Manohar Lal Khattar, HD Kumaraswamy and Piyush Goyal also took oath as Union cabinet ministers.

The BJP won 240 seats, 32 less than the majority mark of 272. However, the NDA collectively won 293 seats, well beyond the majority mark. The opposition INDIA bloc won 233 seats with the Congress winning 99 seats.