'Hindus Asking For Only 3 Places...': Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Mathura & Kashi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said in Mahabharata, Krishna asked for five villages, but today the Hindu society is only asking for the three centres of their faith 'Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura.' Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, CM Yogi said the Uttar Pradesh government got the privilege to have facilitated the Ayodhya Deepotsav, which became a national celebration.

'Injustice was done to Ayodhya'

"Ayodhya city was brought within the purview of prohibitions and curfews by the previous governments. For centuries, Ayodhya was cursed with ugly intentions. It faced a planned disdain. Such treatment to public sentiments was perhaps never seen anywhere else. Ayodhya faced injustice," he said.

He further mentioned the Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura and the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex in Varanasi are the two other disputed lands that Hindus have been claiming.



"Injustice was done to Ayodhya. When I talk about injustice, we remember something 5 thousand years old... Lord Shri Krishna asked (Duryodhan) for half (of the property), but if that was difficult, then give only five villages. He talked about 5 villages. But the Hindu society and faith here are talking about only three (Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura). These are the three places that are the centre of our faith," he said.

UP CM claims vote bank politics

"Duryodhana wo bhi de na saka, Ashish samaj ke le na saka. Ulte, Hari ko bandhe chala, jo tha asadhya, sadhne chala," the Chief Minister quoted from Dinkar's 'Rashmirathi'. These lines from the poem in translation mean, Duryodhana couldn't even give (those 5 villages) and get blessed. Instead, he sought to tame Hari, which was impossible.

"When I speak about injustice, we recall the 5000-year-old thing. Injustice was done even to the Pandavas at that time...That had happened with Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura," CM Yogi said.



Quoting from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's 'Rashmirathi', Yogi Aditynath said, "At that time, Krishna had gone to the Kauravas and said, then give us just five villages, keep all the land you have. We will happily eat there."

"Krishna had asked for five villages that time. Krishna had gone for an agreement. He asked for justice, even if it was half. But here, the society and its faith, for hundreds of years, was talking about three, just three," Yogi Adityanath said, referring to the spots at Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi.

UP CM: Why should Nandi baba wait?

Speaking on the latest court order that allowed Hindus to pray at one of the sealed cellars, Vyasji ka Tehkhana, at the Gyanvapi site, Yogi Adityanath said, "When our Nandi Baba saw the festival of Ayodhya, he said why should he wait? He broke the barricades in the night. After this, how is our Krishna Kanhaiya going to listen to anyone?"

Adityanath blamed votebank politics for the situation. "When politics kicks in and votes are looked at, dispute begins," he said.

"But when politics starts rising and there is vote politics, then the dispute arises... It was the first time in history that the majority had to plead. When all of this could have happened after independence itself," he added.