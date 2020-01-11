'Hinduphobia is in bigger proportions than anti-semitism': Tejasavi Surya slams film critic for Tanhaji review

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior clashed with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak yesterday. With both celluloids having superstars lock horns at the theatres, and critical reviews lined up, the box office has given its monetary verdict.

It also added that Tanhaji earned Rs 16 crore at the Box Office, a number that was already predicted by Trade Analysts. The film being a commercial entertainer did perform well in Maharashtra compared to the Meghna Gulzar directorial.

Despite Deepika’s film being exempted from tax in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, and being a female centric film by the ‘Raazi’ director stayed behind.

“Tanhaji is a commercial entertainer which is much bigger in budget and star cast whereas Chhapaak is realistic social drama. Tanhaji has a wider release with around 3500 plus screens whereas Chhapaak has around 1500-2000 screens. But it’s a non-holiday release and looking at the disturbed environment in the country right now, they are good numbers at the end of the day,” trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times.

Tanhaji is a biographical period action drama in 3D, starring Ajay Devgan, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar. The film is directed by Om Raut. Set in the 17th century, it is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was a subedar in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.