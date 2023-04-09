 Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani arrested by Gujarat police over alleged hate speech in Una
Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani arrested by Gujarat police over alleged hate speech in Una

Una police lodged an FIR against Kajal Hindustani and 75 others for allegedly encouraging violence during the Ram Navami procession in Gir Somnath on March 30.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
Gujarat police have tracked down Kajal Hindustani and arrested the Hindu activist over the alleged 'hate speech' she gave in Una last month.

Una police lodged an FIR against Kajal and 75 others for allegedly encouraging violence during the Ram Navami procession in Gir Somnath on March 30.

She had made the comments at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally in Una town. Everyone except Kajal had been arrested up until now.

According to local media reports, Kajal Hindustani has been sent to Junagadh jail following an appearance in front of the Magistrate at his residence.

VHP distances itself from Kajal

The VHP has distanced itself from her after the FIR against her was lodged. It also said it had not invited her for the Una rally.

However, Una police maintain that Kajal, who is in her 40s and had changed her surname to Shingala after her marriage to a Jamnagar businessman Jwalant Shingala 20 years ago, was not only there but had also delivered the speech that had triggered communal violence in the area.

Kajal also has a website that claims that she had campaigned for Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the 2019 elections when he had contested from Rajasthan’s Kota constituency.

