Gujarat: Kajal ‘Hindustani’ booked for hate speech on Ram Navami continues to elude cops

Ahmedabad: Gujarat police are yet to find Kajal Hindustani, who has been booked for a communally-laced hate speech in the Gir-Somnath district.

The new kid on the Hindutva block had made the comments at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally in Una town on Ram Navami on March 30. The speech had allegedly sparked communal tension and led to a clash in the town.

Only Kajal still untraceable

Una police lodged an FIR against her and 75 other rioters on April 1 and everyone except Kajal has been arrested, the police said. The police also filed another FIR against Kajal, charging her with making a hate speech and instigating violence between two religious groups.

However, the police has not been able to locate her, though she had on April 2 announced on her Twitter handle that she would attend an upcoming “Hindu Jagruti Sammelan” in New Delhi. Sources claimed that she had attended the sammelan.

VHP has distanced itself from Kajal

The VHP has distanced itself from her after the FIR against her was lodged. It also said it had not invited her for the Una rally. However, Una police maintain that Kajal, who is in her 40s and had changed her surname to Shingala after her marriage to a Jamnagar businessman Jwalant Shingala 20 years ago, was not only there but had also delivered the speech that had triggered communal violence in the area.

Kajal also has a website that claims that she had campaigned for Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the 2019 elections when he had contested from Rajasthan’s Kota constituency.