 BJP's Y Khemchand Singh Takes Oath As Manipur CM, Nemcha Kipgen As His Deputy - VIDEO
BJP leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as Manipur’s 13th Chief Minister after months of President’s Rule. Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho took oath as Deputy CMs, reflecting community balance. Singh, a two-term MLA and former Speaker, led government formation following NDA deliberations in Delhi.

Wednesday, February 04, 2026
BJP leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday, marking the formation of a new government in the northeastern state after months of President’s Rule. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy to Singh at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Singh, a member of the Meitei community and a close associate of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, had earlier met the Governor to stake claim to form the government. The Singjamei MLA was elected leader of the BJP legislative party a day after the NDA held a meeting in Delhi to finalise the leadership.

Two Deputy Chief Ministers also took oath. Nemcha Kipgen of the BJP, who hails from the Kuki community, was sworn in virtually from New Delhi, becoming the state’s first woman Deputy CM from the community. Losii Dikho of the Naga People’s Front, representing the Naga community, was also sworn in as Deputy CM. Additionally, Govindas Konthoujam of the BJP and Kh Loken of the National People’s Party were inducted as ministers.

Manipur had been under President’s Rule since February 2025 following Biren Singh’s resignation. Parliament had approved a six-month extension that was set to expire this month.

The 62-year-old Khemchand Singh is serving his second term as an MLA and previously served as Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from 2017 to 2022. He later handled key portfolios, including Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and Education. Singh joined the BJP in 2013 after beginning his political career in 2002.

Notably, he is the only Meitei MLA to have visited a Kuki-Zo relief camp amid ethnic tensions. Outside politics, Singh is also a distinguished martial artist and the first Indian to receive the 5th Dan black belt in traditional Taekwondo from the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation in Seoul.

