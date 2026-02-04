Centre Puts Three South Kashmir Railway Projects On Hold After Farmers’ Protests Over Apple Orchard Damage And Threat To Horticulture Livelihoods

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Kumar (L) & J&K CM Omar Abdullah (R) | File Pic

In a major relief for farmers and apple growers in south Kashmir, the Union government has put on hold three proposed railway projects after sustained protests by local communities. Residents had warned that the proposed rail alignments would severely damage apple orchards and threaten horticultural livelihoods.

Centre reconsiders plans

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Kumar said that while a railway line already connects Srinagar and Baramulla, additional routes had been proposed to improve rail connectivity in the region. However, objections raised by the Jammu and Kashmir government and Members of Parliament led the Centre to reconsider the plans.

“However, the J&K government and MPs raised concerns and said these railway lines should not be set up,” the minister said, confirming that the projects have been halted for now.

#OmarSpeaks

I conveyed the people’s opposition to the proposed railway to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, highlighting land loss, threatened orchards, and limited local benefit, and sought a detailed survey. Hon’ble Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Sb pic.twitter.com/cf42dKtF1m — _i am majidfarooq ماجد فاروق (@MajidFarooqJK) February 4, 2026

Farmers Push Back, Centre Listens

The proposed railway lines, including the Bijbehara Pahalgam and Awantipora–Shopian routes, were still at the survey stage. According to local farmers and orchard owners, the alignments would have passed directly through apple orchards across the Shopian, Pulwama, and Anantnag districts, causing significant damage to trees and fertile land.

For a region where horticulture forms the backbone of the rural economy, the fear was not just about land loss but about long-term economic disruption. Protesters repeatedly warned that the projects would destroy thousands of apple trees, displace families and sharply reduce agricultural yields.

The Railway Minister acknowledged these concerns, stating that the three projects under survey would have damaged apple orchards and therefore have been put on hold.

Political Unity Brings Rare Relief

MLA Shopian Ali Mohammad Kullay welcomed the move, saying the proposed Kakapora-Shopian railway project has been officially cancelled. He said the alignment posed a serious threat to the horticulture sector, which sustains thousands of families in the region. The potential social and economic impact on orchards and valuable land, he said, was carefully examined before making the decision.

PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti described the decision as “much-needed relief” for Kashmir’s agrarian economy. She stressed that any future infrastructure plans must involve farmers and local communities at the review stage itself.

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar thanked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and party MPs for intervening. He said their efforts ensured the protection of livelihoods and orchards by stopping the proposed railway tracks between Anantnag-Pahalgam and Anantnag-Shopian.

The decision reflects a rare instance where public opposition and political consensus aligned to protect local economic interests. For Kashmir’s apple growers, the pause on these projects offers not just immediate relief but a reminder that development cannot come at the cost of livelihoods that have sustained the region for generations.